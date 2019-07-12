Be wary of callers posing as Medicaid representatives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans should be cautious if the phone rings and someone is asking for personal and financial information related to Medicaid.

The Department of Health and Human Services warns of scammers posing as Medicaid representatives.

Medicaid will not offer a discount or a “deal” to recipients, and an individual’s status as a Medicaid recipient is confidential, the agency said.

If you are uncertain of the validity of a caller, disconnect the call and contact the agency directly to find out if they were attempting to reach you. Scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online at ftc.gov/complaint

Safeguard your personal information and report scammers.

For questions contact the Division of Health Care Financing and Policy District Offices in Las Vegas at 702-668-4200, or in Reno at 775-687-1900.