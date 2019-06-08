Beck, Soldo, and Wilcox: Remembering heroes on 5-yr. anniversary of deadly shooting

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Jun 8, 2014, the lives of three innocent men came to an end. It was that day when two shooters ambushed two officers while they sat and ate their lunch at a CiCi’s Pizza on Nellis Boulevard near Stewart in Las Vegas.

Not only did Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo lose their lives, but a Good Samaritan trying to protect others, Joseph Wilcox was also killed. He lost his life when the shooters, Jerad and Amanda Miller fled the scene and ran into a Walmart.  Wilcox tried to stop them.

Soldo, Beck, and Wilcox’s lives ended that day, but their legacies live on.

8 News Now Reporter Darlene Melendez has more.

