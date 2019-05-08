Local News

Biden in Nevada: Trump uses immigration 'to demonize people'

By:
Posted: May 07, 2019 / 06:32 PM PDT / Updated: May 07, 2019 / 06:35 PM PDT

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden says that President Donald Trump uses immigration "to demonize people" and that separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border "is not who we are."

Biden made the comments Tuesday during his first visit as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to Nevada, an early voting state with a heavy Latino population.

He drew loud cheers from the crowd of about 200 people at a painters and craft workers union hall as he called for rebuilding "the backbone of this country, the middle class."

The midday rally in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson was his only public appearance scheduled for the trip. Biden is also expected to attend a Las Vegas Strip fundraiser hosted by MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren on Tuesday night.
 

