Bill banning forced microchipping heard by Nevada lawmakers
CARSON CITY, Nev. - Lawmakers are considering a Nevada bill that would ban forced microchipping in the state.
Bill sponsor Assemblyman Skip Daly presented the bill at a legislative hearing on Monday in Carson City, Nev. The Democrat argued that nothing good can come from forced microchipping.
An amendment proposed by the Assemblyman would also ban the establishment of a "voluntary program" for microchip implementation. Daly told lawmakers he was compelled to bring the bill, in part due to a Wisconsin company that implemented microchips in its employees.
Supporters of the legislation raised concerns about personal privacy and whether the microchips would be detrimental to a person's health.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It's now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term.
Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.
I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students
Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.
Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.
But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.
