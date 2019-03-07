Body found in deserted area of Lake Mead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police investigated a body found Thursday in a deserted area at Lake Mead. It was located near mile marker 14 and State Route 147.

According to Metro, the agency was alerted about the incident around 10:51 a.m. after a person saw a suspicious vehicle that looked like it had a rock thrown into the window.

Once Metro Police officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead person inside the car. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

