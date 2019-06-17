Body of man found identified as missing hiker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man found in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Friday has been identified as a hiker who had been reporting missing.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey James Kalista from Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

His body was found by a group searching for him. He was located below a hiking train in Lovell Canyon. He was reported missing after his car was found in the area on June 10 and there was no sign of him nearby.