Border Patrol officer injured after accidental shooting at McCarran Airport
According to a McCarran International Airport spokesperson, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer was injured when they accidentally discharged their firearm in a staff locker room around 6:40 p.m. on March 6.
The spokesperson described the injuries as non-life-threatening and says the case is currently being handled by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
CCSD Police K-9's hit the beat, sniffing for guns
About a month ago, the Clark County School District swore-in four new K-9 officers. They're exclusively trained to find guns.
Every day, the furry officers sniff hallways and parking lots at schools around town.
CCSD believes the presence of the rookie four-legged officers is discouraging students from bringing guns on campus.Read the Full Article
US93 closed near Boulder City due to fatal crash
Boulder City Parkway, also known as US93, is closed near Boulder City due to a fatal crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The road is closed from Veterans Memorial to Yucca Street. A detour into Boulder City is in effect.
#trafficalert NHP is assisting the Boulder City PD with a fatal crash on US93 and Veterans Memorial. Traffic is being routed around the crash scene. Expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 7, 2019Read the Full Article
VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton
Convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton is missing and U.S. Marshals are searching for him.
Due to his aliases and history of disappearing, this Vegas fugitive may be tough to track down. Antoine Mouton was a pimp.
According to court records, a victim said she worked for him since she was 13 years old.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
