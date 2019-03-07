Border Patrol officer injured after accidental shooting at McCarran Airport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

According to a McCarran International Airport spokesperson, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer was injured when they accidentally discharged their firearm in a staff locker room around 6:40 p.m. on March 6.

The spokesperson described the injuries as non-life-threatening and says the case is currently being handled by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.