Border Patrol officer injured after accidental shooting at McCarran Airport

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 / 10:31 PM PST / Updated: Mar 06, 2019 / 10:33 PM PST

According to a McCarran International Airport spokesperson, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer was injured when they accidentally discharged their firearm in a staff locker room around 6:40 p.m. on March 6. 

The spokesperson described the injuries as non-life-threatening and says the case is currently being handled by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. 

