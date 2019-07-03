Boring Co. hiring workers to build LVCVA Loop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Boring Company is hiring workers to build the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop.

The company added over a dozen jobs on its website. In May, the Las Vegas Convention Center approved a $48 million contract with the Boring Company.

The “Loop” as they’re calling it would connect the expanding convention center. Musk’s Boring Company claims the people mover will accommodate at least 4,400 people per hour.

Digging is expected to start in the next few months.

For a list of jobs, click here.