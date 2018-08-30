Boulder City Justice of Peace candidate says campaign billboards were impounded Video

LAS VEGAS - Missing campaign signs are a hallmark of nearly every election, but a candidate for Boulder City's Justice of the Peace position says it was the city that impounded his mobile billboard.

Rob Martin had mounted his campaign signs in the back of his classic 1962 Chevy C-10 before Boulder City Police impounded the truck and the signs after it was parked in the same spot for more than 24 hours.

Politics Now Co-host Steve Sebelius spoke with Martin about the incident.

