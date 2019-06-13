Boyfriend of woman struck by hit-and-run driver says she has long road to recovery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas woman struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend is still in the hospital fighting for her life. Ines Diaz was walking her dog on the sidewalk Sunday near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard when a reckless driver plowed into them and then took off.

Diaz’s boyfriend, Ebuka Ikeh said she suffered serious injuries that left her critical.

“You walk your dog, you walk on the right side. She was walking where she was supposed to walk,” Ikeh said.

Ikeh says Diaz is slowly making progress, but she has a long road to recovery.

“No one could have thought this would happen; only God would know,” said Ikeh.

According to Ikeh, the day of the crash, he remembers his girlfriend getting off her shift, eager to get her dog Tyger to try the new leash she had just purchased for him. But not too long after they left, the unexpected happened, and they were hit. Tyger had to be put down because of his injuries.

“She doesn’t know Tyger is dead yet,” Ikeh said. “She doesn’t really understand what’s going on. She knows she’s in a bad state, but as far as memory goes she doesn’t know there was an accident, Tyger died, and that’s why she’s in the hospital.”

Ikeh says Diaz suffered traumatic injuries.

“She got hit on the head. Her neck — she has two wounds on the neck; messed up her spine couple of wounds there,” Ikeh said as he described Diaz’s injuries.

The 32-year-old dog advocate also suffered injuries to her hips, so she can’t walk right now.

It tears Ikeh up that he has not been able to give Diaz more information about her dog.

“She wants to go home and see Tyger,” Ikeh said. “I tell her Tyger is fine he’s home; I’m taking care of him.”

He says God is giving him strength.

“It was over our power right; we couldn’t control that,” he said.

Although the accident was very unfortunate, Ikeh says he doesn’t hold any grudges against the person who did it.”

“You know I pray for him,” said Ikeh. “I don’t know why he ran. Like I said, I want to put myself in his situation.”

Ikeh says Diaz’s family is from Cuba, and they are the only ones in Las Vegas. Medical expenses are costly, so they want to thank everyone who has taken the time to help Inez Diaz by contributing the GoFundMe account set up for her.

North Las Vegas Police have located the vehicle involved in the crash but are trying to track down the driver.