LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters hiked in Thursday morning to check on a fire ignited by lightning on Mount Charleston, and found a single bristlecone pine burning.

The downed tree was at about 10,000 feet on the mountain, according to a tweet by the Forest Service. A precise location was not available.

#SkiFire Update: the fire is burning in a single downed bristlecone pine tree at around 10,000 ft. Firefighters are on scene working on the fire.#SpringMountainsNRA @GoMtCharleston @NevadaFireInfo — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 25, 2019

Some bristlecones survive for thousands of years in high altitude ecosystems in Nevada and California.

Firefighters are working at the scene to put out the fire.