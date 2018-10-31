Local News

Bundy son suing US officials for Nevada standoff prosecution

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 12:17 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - A rancher's son campaigning as an independent for Nevada governor is suing current and former U.S. government officials, alleging malicious prosecution after a 2014 armed standoff with federal land agents.

Ryan Bundy and his father, Cliven Bundy, said Wednesday in front of the U.S. courthouse in Las Vegas that prosecutors tried to wrongfully convict them for peacefully stopping a roundup of Bundy cattle from federal land near the family ranch in Bunkerville.

The charges were dismissed last January for prosecutorial misconduct.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

It names U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his predecessors Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder, former Bureau of Land Management chief Neil Kornze and former FBI Director James Comey as defendants.
 

