Business owners rely on ‘hope’ to move forward following massive building fire

It was a look of sadness and devastation from business owners as they glanced at what is left from the massive fire that broke out early Monday morning on Paradise Road near Twain Avenue. The Park at 3900, also know to business residents of the complex as the ‘Brick Oasis,’ was completely destroyed by the fire.

Business owners say they’re thankful to be alive, and “hope” will help them move on.

“This was a very beautiful building; it was an old building very old I think 30 maybe 40 years old,” said Rich Gacovino, who lost his business in the fire. “I just can’t believe the pile that I’m looking at.”

Gacovino has been working in the building for three years. He built his own studio, Gacovino and More, which provides media production services.

“I built everything piece by piece,” Gacovino said. “I brought every piece of wood up there, hammered every nail, and it’s all gone now.”

8 News Now was there Tuesday as Gacovino returned to the site to see if there was anything salvageable from his office. He noticed two items next to a tree.

“I couldn’t believe it because it came out of my facility; it came out of my studio,” said Gacovino

To Gacovino, this was a message of hope.

“Survived this fire a little dirty, but they survived the fire, and it tells me that I can certainly survive any fire that I’m going to be involved in or any challenge I have to confront,” Gacovino said.

Tam of Nevada General’s Manager Sherry Cummings agrees.

“I just have to make sure that everybody that needs a time card to get their job or to keep their job get’s one the rest is going to fall into place,” Cummings said.

Despite the devastation left from the blaze, owners are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“Maybe it’s just a challenge that’s laid down before us and see how we learn and get better from that,” Cummings said.

Gacovino says that he will be able to continue with work as he is able to borrow some equipment. A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help with finances.

