Business owners, residents in area of Campus Village wants it cleaned up

LAS VEGAS - Campus Village is a property near UNLV that has been around for years, but people living around the area are upset with its current condition.

Campus Village is located on Maryland Parkway near Harmon Avenue. It's an area filled with trash, used as shelter by homeless people in the area.

Now, one business owner who is demanding a change. Frank Marretti of G2 Capital Development, along with other people who live in the area say enough is enough.

"I used to go down there and study for classes and Kinkos it was a dump then, still a dump now," Marretti said.

Slow Means is the manager of Fade'em All University barber shop. The business is one of two that remain in the Campus Village.

"There's homeless, trash, feces; yeah, I have to have someone clean it up every morning," Means said.

Means says his business has been operating for 9-years, and for all those years, there have been no improvements.

"Me and the rest of the guys we get together, and we have to pay somebody to clean it up for us," Means said. "It's coming out of my pocket."

Sally Jamarillo, Reporter: "Do you think that's fair?"

Means: "I don't; no not at all."

Means says customers complain about the mess outside and he doesn't want that to reflect on his business.

"I feel like we have to pay for this space then we shouldn't come here being filthy; I mean at least clean it up," Means said.

Marretti says change is coming.

"The main goal is to bring urban density to an area that's nobody brought before," Marretti said."

Campus village is expected to be demolished in the coming months, so the businesses will have to relocate.

Campus Village is expected to be torn down in late December, early January. The main goal will be to clean up the area and provide a better environment, especially for UNLV students.