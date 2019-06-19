Campus Security Safety Conf. reveals threats to schools goes beyond guns; mental health is factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A national school safety conference underway in Las Vegas this week comes at a time when schools, for the first time, are receiving money from the state to be used specifically on campus and student safety.

Through a variety of channels, lawmakers passed upwards of $54 million specifically for school safety this legislative session. As school safety professionals met at the M Resort Tuesday for the Campus Safety Conference, there was one theme that became increasingly clear: The threat to schools goes well beyond someone bringing a gun to school.

“I think the biggest threat is not so much an outside shooter or even shooting in school; it’s more of a mental standpoint,” said Robert Parsel.

Robert Parsel is an 8th-grade student at Meadows Jr. High School. He says societal pressures wear on students, and it’s something that he sees every day.

“Sometimes they’ll completely ignore teachers warnings because they’re more concerned with fitting in, and I think that’ll cause students to become blinded to overall help,” Robert said.

But programs like Nevada’s SafeVoice have been put into place to offer help. Susan Payne developed the framework for the “Safe To Tell” program in Colorado, which is now the model for many states across the country. According to Payne, nationwide the most common tips those programs received relate to depression, suicide, and anxiety.

“Even though those might be the top reported incidents, we’re still getting in people with weapons; we’re getting young people that are cruel to animals, and those are significant behaviors that are precipitates to violence,” Payne said.

Experts say that is why it’s so crucial to provide mental and behavior health.

“We need to have more screenings to make sure that we’re early identifying our students who are at risk so that we can provide those interventions and address their individual needs before they become bigger issues,” Dr. Katie Dockweiler said.

Many of these solutions were recommended and funded under governors Brian Sandoval, R-Nev., and Steve Sisolak, D-Nev. Only time will tell how these reforms are implemented in schools across the state.

