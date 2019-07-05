CANCELED: Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa cancels fireworks show; proper paperwork not filed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News NOW has learned that Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa had to cancel its highly anticipated fireworks show Thursday night.

They sent us the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our guests, we have made a decision to cancel this evening’s firework show. Our vendor did not file the appropriate paperwork with the Clark County Fire Department. Even though all of our safety protocols are in place, the safety of our guests and our community must come first. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and disappointment.”

No other details were released.