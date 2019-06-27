Las Vegas Fugitives

More Vegas Fugitives

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen saves toddler’s life

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ISTANBUL (CBS) — Harrowing security camera video shows a teenager catching a toddler after she fell from an Istanbul building.

Two-year-old Dora Muhammed, a Syrian national, fell from a second-floor open window last Thursday, according to Turkey’s private Demiroren News Agency (DHA.)

She was caught by an Algerian 17-year-old, Feuzi Zabaat, who worked nearby and noticed she was about to fall, said DHA.

DHA also said Dora’s father, Yusuf Muhammed, gave Zabaat a 200 Turkish Lira (35 US Dollars) reward for saving his daughter’s life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story