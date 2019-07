LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new push for the permanent storage of the nation’s nuclear waste is leading to a fight over the massive, radioactive stockpile. Currently, there are about 80 sites around the country with an estimated 80,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel, and for nearly four decades, politicians have battled over where to store it all.

CBS News Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti takes us on a rare tour of Yucca Mountain, which is the leading contender located in the Nevada desert.