LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire and Rescue are battling a structure fire near E. Charleston and N. Nellis boulevards. According to the Pulse Point app, the call for 5055 E. Charleston Boulevard came out Friday evening around 5:08 p.m.

Since fire crews arrived at the apartment building, the fire has turned into a 2-alarm structure fire. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are assisting CCFD.

No other details were released. This is a developing story.