CCSD celebrates 'National School Breakfast Week'
LAS VEGAS - Many know how breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
Forty-four years ago, Congress dedicated 'National School Breakfast Week' to mark the annual occasion.The Golden Aces dropped into K O Knudsen Middle School Monday morning. The ladies were dancing and greeting students to get them excited about the first meal of the day.
8 News NOW reporter Nia Wong has the story.
-
Residents attribute burglary decline to neighborhood watch groups
On the first Tuesday of every month, residents fill a meeting room in Metro's Spring Valley Area Command station.
On Tuesday night, burglaries were the topic of discussion.
According to Metro, burglaries within the Spring Valley Area Command are down 27.5 percent, compared to the same time last year.Read the Full Article
-
Therapy dog offers kisses, encouragement to Forbuss students
Therapy dogs are known for providing comfort to people going through a difficult time in their lives. But what about helping kids in the classroom?
An elementary school in the southwest valley is learning that it has big benefits.
"You should never underestimate the power of a dog," said Heather Oney, a 3rd grade teacher at Forbuss Elementary School.Read the Full Article
-
Rise Up for Las Vegas attracts showcasing dunks
Faith Lutheran High School featured some high flyin', straight shooting, and attention-grabbing fun.
‘Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ sponsored an event that even attracted some Golden Knights. The night brought together fellowship, Christians, and athletes with a spiritually golden message from forward Ryan Carpenter.
8 News NOW sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.Read the Full Article
