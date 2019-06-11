CCSD dean positions at middle, high schools eliminated; move made to pay for teacher raises

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dean positions at all middle and high schools, will be eliminated indefinitely, according to Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. The announcement came in the form of a video message of outlined proposed 2019-20 school year budget reductions.

WATCH: CCSD Supt. Dr. Jara shares proposed budget outline for 2019-20 school year

“Due to the inability to achieve a fully funded operational budget for the next two academic years, the most difficult decision had to be made in this past week,“ Jara said. In order to find substantial cost savings and to allow the district to continue forward without cutting too significantly to any specific program. Dean positions at all middle and high schools, will be eliminated indefinitely. It is our hope that we will be able to retain many of the 170 outstanding members of our family by repositioning them back into the classroom. Though any cut means substantial losses for our schools, placing them back into teaching positions is the only silver lining to this incredible loss.“

The Politics NOW team did some digging and CCSD deans make around $85,000 a year. According to Dr. Jara, in order to provide for educational programming, along with the 5 percent increase for educators, a total of $166 million was needed. For the 2019-20 school year, CCSD will receive approximately $154 million of the needed $166 million. And for the academic year 2020-21 the district will receive $90 million of the approximate $111 million needed.

The Clark County Education Association will make a decision on the looming teacher’s strike once they have reviewed the school district’s proposed budget due to cutting 170 dean positions.