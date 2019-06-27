CCSD deans officially reassigned to new roles; next step is to accept positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All deans were offered new job assignments, according to a statement sent out by the Clark County School District.

A total of 142 school district employees currently in dean positions were offered new licensed positions in and out of the classroom, according to a statement sent out by the Clark County School District.

On June 10, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara revealed the district was eliminating all 170 middle and high school dean positions. The announcement came in the form of a video message of outlined proposed 2019-20 school year budget reductions.

CCSD dean positions at middle, high schools eliminated; move made to pay for teacher raises

It was a move that outraged many parents, students, and staff. More than 150 people packed a school board meeting Thursday, June 13, to discuss the district’s decision to cut the positions in the Clark County School District.

“You sit, and you ignore us, and we have been screaming from the top of our lungs,” said one teacher.

Most parents and staff say the decision to cut dean positions from the Clark County School District was the wrong move.

“I handle athletics, clubs, I handle the facilities in the school, I was responsible for transportation,” said Cristal Boisseau, Dean of Students at Shadow Ridge High School.

School board trustees say despite the rumors, no vote was held regarding the decision to eliminate the dean positions. The superintendent has the authority to cut jobs.

Now, the next move is up to the deans to accept the in-classroom positions that were offered.