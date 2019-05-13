Local News

CCSD educators vote to authorize a strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- In an overwhelming demonstration of support, CCEA members voted to authorize a strike for the 2019-2020 school year if the Clark County School District carries out threats of budget cuts due to lack of funding from the State during the current Legislative Session. 

During a five day period, over 5,000 teachers participated and voted by a 78% margin to authorize a strike.

“We are hopeful that the Governor and Democrats and Republicans will work to ensure our students and educators receive the adequate funding we need in our schools now. Educators are at the tipping point and will not start another school year with larger class sizes, fewer resources, and another salary freeze. If funds reach our schools and educators, there will be no strike. If not, then we will be forced to strike until those funds are secured,” said Vikki Courtney, President of CCEA. 

CCSD has publicly said that if it does not receive adequate funding from the Nevada Legislature to meet the needs of students and pay teachers a raise, then it will be forced to make budget cuts up to and including 1,500 positions. The strike authorization vote comes six weeks after 94% of educators indicated in a poll that they would be willing to take action if funding was not passed in this Session to bring more resources into the classroom and to pay teacher the promised salary increase.

