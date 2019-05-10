CCSD meeting gets heated when parents demand action on bullying, racial issues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Parents and students spoke out to Clark County School District leaders for the second time in a week Thursday, specifically referencing issues with bullying and racial bias in classrooms.
All eyes were on public comment portion of the weekly CCSD Board of Trustee's meeting, as multiple people took the podium to voice their concerns.
"I've actually cried a lot because it's something that hurts," Liberty High School junior Meighen Swayne told 8 News Now about the discomfort she deals with on campus. "You're like okay it's not going to happen to me, or I hope it doesn't, but when it actually does, it hits you like a truck."
The teenager and her mother took their concerns to the CCSD board, demanding action, along with sharing their support for each other.
"If I don't stand up and support my child what am I telling her?" Meighen's mother added. "To walk away because of the color of your skin," she asked?
The meeting came just one day after another heated district meeting at Chaparral High School, led by CCSD Trustee Linda Cavazos.
"I believe that we have issues all over the district that we need to address," Cavazos told 8 News Now Wednesday night.
However, the event quickly turned heated, as parents demanded more action against racial issues and bullying in schools. Now as that narrative continues, families like Meighen's still want something done. They're hoping equality can exist for every student across Clark County.
"Take time to actually understand that culture or that ethnicity," Swayne said. "Thinking about both sides instead of just putting it all in one."
-
Fire destroys home during lightning storm
Fire destroyed a south valley home late Thursday night, at the same time thunder and lightning rumbled across Southern Nevada.
Clark County Firefighters could not immediately say if lightning was the blame for the fire on Skipping Stone Lane, near Pebble and Las Vegas Boulevard. One person inside the house was able to escape without injuries.
Buttigieg to headline LGBTQ event in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, will give the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign's 14th Annual Las Vegas Gala Saturday night at Caesars Palace. The event benefits the HRC, the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights group.
The HRC gala is expected to include celebrities and other politicians, including Democratic Rep. Dina Titus and Nevada State Attorney General Aaron Ford. Stephanie Stallworth, director of public affairs at Cox Communications, will be honored with the Alley for Equality Award.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay candidate to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. The first openly gay major-party candidate was Fred Karger, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2012. Buttigieg announced he is gay in 2015, and married Christian Glezman in 2018.
I-Team: Clark County asbestos could be dangerous for off-roaders
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Geologists from UNLV have confirmed some unsettling suspicions, namely, that an estimated one million acres in Clark County has asbestos in the rocks and soil.
Naturally-occurring asbestos was first found in the ground in Clark County in 2013.
Since then, the same scientists have proven that asbestos exists in 20 percent of the land in Clark County, including acreage that is designated for off-road recreation, an activity that will kick up clouds of dust that are filled with asbestos fibers.
