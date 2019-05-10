CCSD meeting gets heated when parents demand action on bullying, racial issues CCSD families speak out about bullying, racial biases in school prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Parents and students spoke out to Clark County School District leaders for the second time in a week Thursday, specifically referencing issues with bullying and racial bias in classrooms.

All eyes were on public comment portion of the weekly CCSD Board of Trustee's meeting, as multiple people took the podium to voice their concerns.

"I've actually cried a lot because it's something that hurts," Liberty High School junior Meighen Swayne told 8 News Now about the discomfort she deals with on campus. "You're like okay it's not going to happen to me, or I hope it doesn't, but when it actually does, it hits you like a truck."

The teenager and her mother took their concerns to the CCSD board, demanding action, along with sharing their support for each other.

"If I don't stand up and support my child what am I telling her?" Meighen's mother added. "To walk away because of the color of your skin," she asked?

The meeting came just one day after another heated district meeting at Chaparral High School, led by CCSD Trustee Linda Cavazos.

"I believe that we have issues all over the district that we need to address," Cavazos told 8 News Now Wednesday night.

However, the event quickly turned heated, as parents demanded more action against racial issues and bullying in schools. Now as that narrative continues, families like Meighen's still want something done. They're hoping equality can exist for every student across Clark County.

"Take time to actually understand that culture or that ethnicity," Swayne said. "Thinking about both sides instead of just putting it all in one."