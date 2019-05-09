CCSD panel discussion gets heated; frustrated parents speak out on bullying, racial tension issues
After recent issues with bullying and racial bias on school campuses within the Clark County School District, parents had the chance to gather with district leaders and the local NAACP to voice their concerns. The public panel was held Wednesday at Chaparral High School.
CCSD Trustee and Board Vice President Linda Cavazos told 8 News Now she hosted the so that she could hear from the community.
"I believe that we have issues all over the district that we need to address," Cavazos said. "Our constituents, our parents and our students know their voices are being heard and they are being listened to. We are trying to do something about this."
However, the proposals were met with a rigid response from parents, as the meeting quickly took a heated turn.
"It's just ongoing issues," CCSD parent Ramont Williams said of his experience. "Talk is talk; actions are actions."
"There are times my grandson doesn't even want to go to school," CCSD grandparent Gloria Corder added.
Panelists touched on their plans to tackle problems, but families cited the district's inaction and lack of accountability.
"You are our employee," Williams said of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSD board trustees. "We pay your salary, so if you are not going to do what you are hired to do we need to find somebody else that will."
The parents took the gathering as an opportunity to plead for what they call a crucial need for a complete change.
"If you are not doing your job, how do we get rid of you and get somebody who will," Williams asked?
"Clark County, you know you need to get your stuff together," Corder added.
CCSD representatives also mentioned a recently enacted bullying prevention procedure. For more on that go here.
