CCSD Police K-9's hit the beat, sniffing for guns

LAS VEGAS - About a month ago, the Clark County School District swore-in four new K-9 officers. They're exclusively trained to find guns.

Every day, the furry officers sniff hallways and parking lots at schools around town.

CCSD believes the presence of the rookie four-legged officers is discouraging students from bringing guns on campus.

Those K-9 dogs have not found a single gun on school grounds more than a month into this new role.

8 News Now followed two of the four new K-9 officers, Ziggy and Jack, Wednesday, as they sniffed hallways at Eldorado High School.

They are trained to detect four smells associated with guns. They include post-blast residue, bullets, casings, and gun oil.

The K-9s are trained to run lockers, show a change in behavior, and let their handler know if something is inside the locker. The teams make random patrols around the valley.

"It’s pretty unique, you know? I was a dog handler many, many years ago and gun dogs didn’t even exist back then. So, a lot has changed over the years," said Officer James Harris, CCSD Police Department.

The dogs don't search for drugs and are not trained to attack.

CCSD Police believe it may be the only K-9 school team in the nation with four dogs dedicated to finding guns. So far in the school year, officers found 15 guns on campus prior to this new initiative. Twelve of those guns were found on students.

In 1990, a student was shot and killed on the first day of class at Eldorado High School.