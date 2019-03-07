CCSD Police K-9's hit the beat, sniffing for guns
LAS VEGAS - About a month ago, the Clark County School District swore-in four new K-9 officers. They're exclusively trained to find guns.
Every day, the furry officers sniff hallways and parking lots at schools around town.
CCSD believes the presence of the rookie four-legged officers is discouraging students from bringing guns on campus.
Those K-9 dogs have not found a single gun on school grounds more than a month into this new role.
8 News Now followed two of the four new K-9 officers, Ziggy and Jack, Wednesday, as they sniffed hallways at Eldorado High School.
They are trained to detect four smells associated with guns. They include post-blast residue, bullets, casings, and gun oil.
The K-9s are trained to run lockers, show a change in behavior, and let their handler know if something is inside the locker. The teams make random patrols around the valley.
"It’s pretty unique, you know? I was a dog handler many, many years ago and gun dogs didn’t even exist back then. So, a lot has changed over the years," said Officer James Harris, CCSD Police Department.
The dogs don't search for drugs and are not trained to attack.
CCSD Police believe it may be the only K-9 school team in the nation with four dogs dedicated to finding guns. So far in the school year, officers found 15 guns on campus prior to this new initiative. Twelve of those guns were found on students.
In 1990, a student was shot and killed on the first day of class at Eldorado High School.
More Local News Stories
-
US93 closed near Boulder City due to fatal crash
Boulder City Parkway, also known as US93, is closed near Boulder City due to a fatal crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The road is closed from Veterans Memorial to Yucca Street. A detour into Boulder City is in effect.
#trafficalert NHP is assisting the Boulder City PD with a fatal crash on US93 and Veterans Memorial. Traffic is being routed around the crash scene. Expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 7, 2019Read the Full Article
-
VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton
Convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton is missing and U.S. Marshals are searching for him.
Due to his aliases and history of disappearing, this Vegas fugitive may be tough to track down. Antoine Mouton was a pimp.
According to court records, a victim said she worked for him since she was 13 years old.Read the Full Article
-
UPDATE: Barricade suspect surrenders to police without incident
UPDATE 9 P.M.: Las Vegas police say the suspect surrendered to officers without incident. NWAC Patrol Investigations detectives are still on scene investigating.
The streets have been opened to traffic and residents can return to their homes.
@LVMPD were here for about 12 hours. The suspect surrendered without incident to officers. The streets have re-opened. Police say residents can return to their homes. #8NN — Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) March 7, 2019Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW