CCSD principals pass ‘no-confidence vote’ for Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara

Principals within the Clark County School District passed a ‘no-confidence vote’ in CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara, according to Stephen Augspurger, Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional Technical Employees. The vote took place Wednesday, a couple of days after Jara’s announcement that he was going to eliminate 170 dean positions in middle and high schools in the districts.

The positions are being cut to fill a nearly $20 million budget shortfall needed to help pay for teacher raises so that CCSD teachers won’t strike.

In a statement went to 8 News NOW early Wednesday, the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees said they “were not consulted nor informed in advance of the superintendent’s decision to take this action. No guidance was sought. It is evident that the superintendent has no desire to work positively nor professionally with administrators or the bargaining group.”

READ: Full statement from administrators union

The statement also called the decision “ill-conceived” and with little regard for student safety. Deans handle safety issues in secondary schools.

All 170 school deans will have the opportunity to move to and fill open teaching positions, Jara said.

The no-confidence vote is the first cast against a superintendent in the history of the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees.