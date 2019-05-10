CCSD superintendent meets with Gov. Sisolak about education funding CCSD superintendent meets with Gov. Sisolak about education funding prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Education funding has dominated the headlines for the past few months as lawmakers are searching for the money to fully fund a number of proposals from Governor Steve Sisolak.

The Clark County School District Superintendent met with the governor Wednesday to talk about education funding. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, along with 16 other superintendents from around the state met with Gov. Sisolak and other legislative leadership about issues, including education funding.

Jara said he left the meeting feeling good about how budget talks are going, but he didn't go into specifics.

"I want to be very clear that the governor and the leadership in Carson City are really into partnering with all superintendents to work together to come to get a solution on our budgets," Jara said.

According to Jara, it's still too early to pencil in state funding for teacher raises into the district's budget which is due for a hearing on May 20.

"But I want to be very clear, and I'm really pleased and excited as superintendent that we are working together on solutions, so we compensate our employees," said Jara.

If the money comes down as expected, Jara says the district will re-open the budget and add in the additional funding. Jara says the district is also helping in drafting the weighted funding formula that will replace the decades-old Nevada plan. There's no word when that will be introduced in front of the legislature.

While the issue of the budget has been unfolding, teachers have been voting on whether or not to strike in the fall. The union's online vote on whether to strike wraps up Saturday night. A simple majority of the votes cast would authorize the proposed strike. Jara says he's keeping a close eye on the situation.

"I'm working with legal right now and our labor attorneys to make sure that -- obviously -- striking in the state of Nevada, in a right-to-work state, is illegal, so we will have to take the necessary steps," Jara said.

Lawmakers have to approve a final state budget by midnight on June 3.