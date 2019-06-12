CCSD’s administrators calls removal of dean positions ‘ill-conceived’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The administrator’s union for Clark County School District is reacting to the district’s decision to eliminate the dean positions at middle and high schools.

In a statement, the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees says they “were not consulted nor informed in advance of the superintendent’s decision to take this action. No guidance was sought. It is evident that the superintendent has no desire to work positively nor professionally with administrators or the bargaining group.”​​​​​​​

The statement calls the decision “ill-conceived” and with little regard for student safety. Deans handle safety issues in secondary schools.

All 170 school deans will be moved to fill open teaching positions in an effort to fill a nearly $20 million budget gap.

