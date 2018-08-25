Local News

Robin Leach's son talks about life with his dad

Celebrity journalist Robin Leach dies at 76

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 08:16 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 08:32 PM PDT

Robin Leach's son talks about life with his dad

LAS VEGAS - Celebrity journalist Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on TV’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” died early Friday morning.

Leach, 76, suffered a stroke last year and had been in recovery for several months.

Leach had lived in Las Vegas for nearly 20 years.

His son, Steven Leach spoke one-on-one with Kendall Tenney about his relationship with his dad over the years.

"Generosity is what stands out the most," Steven Leach said. "He's just been a stand up guy the whole time. Right there when we needed him; always trying to help. Always with good advice."


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected