Celebrity journalist Robin Leach dies at 76

Robin Leach's son talks about life with his dad

Leach, 76, suffered a stroke last year and had been in recovery for several months.

Leach had lived in Las Vegas for nearly 20 years.

His son, Steven Leach spoke one-on-one with Kendall Tenney about his relationship with his dad over the years.

"Generosity is what stands out the most," Steven Leach said. "He's just been a stand up guy the whole time. Right there when we needed him; always trying to help. Always with good advice."