Cher announces additional Las Vegas dates at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS - International superstar singer Cher is adding dates to her Classic Cher show at the Park MGM in the late summer.
The show is now in its third year and features Cher's 50-year history in music from her start in the 1960s as part of Sonny & Cher to highlights from her recent ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen.
The additional dates are scheduled Aug. 21 - Sept. 1, 2019 and tickets will go on sale March 8.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It's now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term.
Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.
I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students
Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.
Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.
But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.
