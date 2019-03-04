Cher announces additional Las Vegas dates at Park MGM

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - International superstar singer Cher is adding dates to her Classic Cher show at the Park MGM in the late summer.

The show is now in its third year and features Cher's 50-year history in music from her start in the 1960s as part of Sonny & Cher to highlights from her recent ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen.

The additional dates are scheduled Aug. 21 - Sept. 1, 2019 and tickets will go on sale March 8.