Cheyenne High teen stuck by vehicle at Simmons and Gilmore

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash involving a teenager. According to police, a 16-year-old Cheyenne High School student was struck by a car at the intersection of Simmons Street and W. Gilmore Avenue.

The student was in a crosswalk when they were hit.

North Las Vegas Police say the student was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable after suffering a head injury. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.