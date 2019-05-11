Cheyenne High teen stuck by vehicle at Simmons and Gilmore
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash involving a teenager. According to police, a 16-year-old Cheyenne High School student was struck by a car at the intersection of Simmons Street and W. Gilmore Avenue.
The student was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
North Las Vegas Police say the student was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable after suffering a head injury. The injury is not considered life-threatening.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
