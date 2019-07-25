Child hospitalized after being found in pool in Mountains Edge community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire and Metro Police are investigating a pool accident involving a 3-year-old child in the Mountains Edge community.

According to Metro, around 4 p.m. emergency personnel was called to the 10,000 block of Wild Calla Street near S. Durango Drive and W. Mountains Edge Parkway about the child who was found submerged in a pool.

The child was transported to Summerlin Pediatrics for treatment. There’s no word on the child’s condition.

