Child hospitalized after falling into pool

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a pool accident in a neighborhood near Warm E. Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.  According to Metro, around 3:33 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of E. El Dorado to investigate a possible drowning.

After police arrived at the scene they learned that a 2-year-old child had fallen into a pool. The child was transported to St. Rose Sienna Hospital for treatment. 

Metro said the child is alive but struggling to breathe on his own.

No other details were released.

