Cimarron-Memorial HS Principal alerts parents to social media threat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- On May 8, parents of Cimarron-Memorial High School students received a message from principal Lori Sarabyn alerting them of an online threat made against the school.

"As Principal of Cimarron-Memorial, my top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

We received reports tonight that one of our students was involved in an off-campus altercation and that an online threat to our school community subsequently was made. The Clark County School District Police Department immediately responded and so far the threat has not been substantiated. We will have classes as normal tomorrow (May 9) and additional police will be on campus out of an abundance of caution.

I will update you if we have any additional information to share.

Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, to a school administrator, or to law enforcement instead of re-posting threats on social media.

Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help in sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus."