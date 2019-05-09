Cimarron-Memorial HS Principal alerts parents to social media threat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- On May 8, parents of Cimarron-Memorial High School students received a message from principal Lori Sarabyn alerting them of an online threat made against the school.
"As Principal of Cimarron-Memorial, my top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
We received reports tonight that one of our students was involved in an off-campus altercation and that an online threat to our school community subsequently was made. The Clark County School District Police Department immediately responded and so far the threat has not been substantiated. We will have classes as normal tomorrow (May 9) and additional police will be on campus out of an abundance of caution.
I will update you if we have any additional information to share.
Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, to a school administrator, or to law enforcement instead of re-posting threats on social media.
Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help in sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus."
Report details Metro officer's alleged lewdness, child abuse against boys
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- An arrest report released Thursday details incidents involving a Metro Police officer arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with children. On May 2, Henderson Police said it received information regarding allegations of lewdness against 27-year-old Matthew Terry. He's accused of doing the act against a child under the age of 14.
The arrest report says Terry faces the following charges:
The first allegation against Terry was revealed in August 2017 by another employee of Metro Police. The woman is said to be Terry's cousin, according to the Henderson Police report.Read the Full Article
The costliest $29 they'll ever win: NJ levies $25K fine
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- A gambler from Nevada lost $29 on a New Jersey internet gambling site, but the transactions cost a technology company $25,000.
New Jersey regulators have fined Gaming Innovation Group for a flaw in its geolocation technology, which is designed to make sure people are within the state's borders before they can gamble.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement says the Malta-based company, which provides online gambling for Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino, had a technical vulnerability last summer.Read the Full Article
DRONE VIDEO: Progress on the Raiders Stadium coming along
The Las Vegas Raiders Stadium is expected to open in time for the 2020 season. The stadium is definitly taking shape just off the las Vegas Strip.
The 65,000 seat facility will soon be hosting Raider games.
Photojournalist Matt Adams used a drone to get some new footage of the stadium to see how it's coming along.Read the Full Article
