City Council votes to move forward with talks for new stadium at Cashman Field

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas leaders are on a mission to bring Major League Soccer to the valley.

Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council approved Exclusive Negotiating Agreement with Renaissance Group for redevelopment project at Cashman Field.

Renaissance Companies propose a retractable, covered soccer stadium with up to 25K seats at Cashman Field. It would have a surrounding living, work, and entertainment space.

The whole complex, without any add-ons, measures about 57 acres.

This is all in hope of bringing an MLS expansion team for the Las Vegas Lights.