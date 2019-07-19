Clark County and CCSD discuss possible sales tax increase to fund education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — The Clark County School District needs more money to fund education in Nevada. One way they’re proposing to get that money is by taxing you. But, the idea isn’t coming without backlash from people who are fed up with broken promises.

Thursday night’s meeting at the Clark County Government Center was a first of its kind discussion between the School District and Clark County Commissioners.

Together, local officials addressed some of the toughest issues facing education in Clark County like how to better fund schools and getting more students into Pre-K programs, which could be possible if the county moves forward with a 1/4 percent increas to the sales tax.

“I don’t really think the money will solve any problem in this case. Probably perhaps your fiscal responsibility will,” one person said.

Assembly Bill 309 would also allow the Commission to use the sales tax increase to pay for affordable housing, programs to combat homelessness and workforce training.

“There’s a lot of money involved, and we just can’t keep making cuts so we look forward to hopefully the tax going through, so that we can have more for our future,” another person said.

Though Commissioners decided not to vote on the proposal Thursday night, they are planning to continue the discussion at their next public meeting.