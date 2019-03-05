Classic Hard Rock Guitar shines once again

A social worker arrested for inappropriate behavior with two students while training to be a licensed school social worker was in court Tuesday.

Lawrence Anthony Winston, 31, was contracted through the Clark County School District and working at Chapparel High School when he was accused of the inappropriate behavior as well as child abuse.

On Tuesday, a judge set Winston's bail at $150,000. If Winston posts bail he must wear a monitoring device, along with stay away from schools and anyone under 15-years-old.