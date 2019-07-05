Complaints voiced over illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No matter where you live, you probably heard and saw fireworks last night. Explosives sparked fires all over the valley and the county received thousands of complaints about people using them illegally.

By Friday morning, hundreds of used fireworks could be seen littering an open area near Desert Breeze Park, leftovers from the Fourth of July celebration.

Use fireworks litter a vacant lot near Desert Breeze Park.

Some say the celebrations are out of control, dangerous and changes need to happen.

“It was really loud, you could hear the booming in the sky,” said Christal Garcia, Las Vegas resident.

Fireworks of all shapes and sizes lit up Las Vegas Thursday night. While some enjoyed the celebrations, others didn’t.

“It’s young people, teenagers, punks, we don’t need it, it’s a nuisance,” said Jerry Chorpash, Las Vegas resident.

Jerry and Marsha Chorpash heard the commotion at their house until around 3 a.m.

“I don’t think we should have fireworks,” Marsha Chorpash said. “We have them on the Strip if anyone wants to see them, they can go to hotels.”

They say they’re sick of so much illegal activity and they’re definitely not alone. First responders had their hands full July 4 with more than 14,000 illegal fireworks complaints filed across the valley.

“You can’t expect the cops to control it,” Jerry Chorpash said. “You can’t even tell where they are.”

Task forces issued 102 citations while firefighters dealt with nearly 200 calls. Some involved buildings and homes burning.

“Usually it’s punks, that are doing it. I don’t think it’s family people that are doing it,” Jerry Chorpash said.

The Chorpash’s say it’s impossible to catch everyone.

“This is Vegas, it’s hot, if something catches on fire it’s their fault,” said Garcia said.

One of evening fires was started in someone’s garage after they threw used fireworks in there.

Remember, all fireworks became illegal again after 11:59 p.m. July 4, including those safe and sane ones.