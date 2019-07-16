Construction worker killed in collapse ID’d by coroner; OSHA is investigating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A construction worker who was crushed to death while on the job over the weekend was identified Monday by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The coroner still hasn’t released a cause or manner of death for 35-year-old, Wilfrido Simon-Perez, but OSHA is investigating.

According to authorities, the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a home near Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road. Simon-Perez was working on a patio structure at the house when it collapsed causing his death. Simon-Perez was found dead under the debris.

“Devastating; unfortunately, no one wants to be in that situation for both the workers and the owner of the property,” said Jennifer Lewis, the PIO for the Nevada State Contractors Board.

OSHA is investigating to see if there were any safety violations.

In a statement to 8 News NOW, Osha said:

“Once Nevada OSHA was notified of the fatality, a certified health and safety official was dispatched to the worksite to conduct a preliminary investigation. The investigation will attempt to determine a cause of the event and whether there violations of Nevada OSHA or Federal OSHA safety and health standards, regulations or the general duty clause. If violations are found, a notice of citation and penalties will be issued to the company. The company can pay the penalties or appeal the citations. The investigators will also attempt to determine any effect the violation had on the accident and will order the company to correct the violative condition. Details of an open investigation are considered confidential under statute, however, once the investigation is formally closed, the case file can be made available for public inspection.”

Teri Williams, Nevada Department of Business and Industry

OSHA is also investigating to see if Simon-Perez’s worked for a company or was an independent contractor.

“I can say in my eight years of being here I haven’t heard of too many cases,” Lewis said.

Lewis is with the Nevada State Contractors Board, which is the agency in charge of granting licenses to construction entities.

Lewis recommends anyone needing construction work done to hire a contractor that is part of a licensed company.

“When they hire an unlicensed contractor, they are assuming that responsibility of any liability or injury on the job, whereas a licensed contractor, will have that workers comp insurance to remedy those situations, hopefully in their entirety,” Lewis said. “Always ask for that contractor’s license number and verify it on our website or call our office.”

OSHA also says details of an open investigation are considered confidential under the statute. But more information should be available once that investigation is closed.