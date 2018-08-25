Local News

Construction worker rescued after trench collapses at old Riviera property

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 04:17 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 04:33 PM PDT

Construction worker rescued after trench collapses at old Riviera property

Clark County Fire Department say they responded to a construction worker trapped in a trench at the old Riviera Property, near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Paradise Road, around 3:28 p.m.

CCFD sent a total of 31 people to help the victim, who was reportedly working in a trench that was approximately 6 feet deep when a portion of a wall fell on him trapping him at about waist height. 

The victim's co-workers immediately began a rescue operation to help free him. 

He was freed at approximately 3:39 p.m. and was transported to University Medical Center. There is no additional information available on his condition. 

OSHA has been notified of the accident.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected