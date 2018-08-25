Construction worker rescued after trench collapses at old Riviera property
Clark County Fire Department say they responded to a construction worker trapped in a trench at the old Riviera Property, near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Paradise Road, around 3:28 p.m.
CCFD sent a total of 31 people to help the victim, who was reportedly working in a trench that was approximately 6 feet deep when a portion of a wall fell on him trapping him at about waist height.
The victim's co-workers immediately began a rescue operation to help free him.
He was freed at approximately 3:39 p.m. and was transported to University Medical Center. There is no additional information available on his condition.
OSHA has been notified of the accident.
