Contracted CCSD 'Safe School Professional' arrested for inappropriate contact with students
Social worker's charges consist of 2 counts of open and gross lewdness.
LAS VEGAS - Clark County School Police arrested a contracted "Safe School Professional," which is a social worker who allegedly had inappropriate contact with two students while working at Chapparal High School.
In a message posted on Facebook, Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSPD said 31-year-old Lawrence Anthony Winston faces the following five charges:
- One felony count of kidnapping
- Two felony counts of child abuse
- Sexual misconduct and two counts of open and gross lewdness
Winston was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. As a 'Safe School Professional' Winston was working to be a full-fledged social worker. However, he was fired from CCSD on Feb. 28, 2019.
8 News NOW spoke to parents outside of Chapparal High School Monday, and one parent had questions about the way CCSD hired contracted employees.
"Lets face it all our public schools here are a little rough this time and its not like it used to be," said Keith Montonini, local father. "Keep and eye on your kids make sure you know what they're doing."
"Personally, I had never meet him or worked with him; I worked with the previous social worker but I had never seen him or met him," said Haylee Mallow, student at Chapparal High School. "But I did hear about what happened and it rings an alarm."
Students were in shock.
"He would go in my 4th period class always pulling out students and I didnt think anything of him; nothing was suspicious," said Mariana Moronez, a senior at Chapparal High School; "Like I would just see him around he was cool with alot of students."
----
EDITOR'S NOTE: Initially CCSD sent a news release stating that Winston was a social worker, which he is, but since he's not a licensed school social worker, the district wanted to make sure our viewers knew Winston was a 'Safe School Professional' working toward the goal of becoming a licensed school social worker.
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It’s now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. pic.twitter.com/QBvnaq9FQq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 5, 2019Read the Full Article
-
Classic Hard Rock Guitar shines once again
History was illuminated Monday night.
The massive guitar that once stood outside the hard rock café was lit up at its new home, the neon museum. The classic guitar sign has been fully restored and was finally re-lit with many in attendance feeling the nostalgia.
8 News NOW reporter Darlene Melendez has the story.Read the Full Article
-
Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW