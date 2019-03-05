Contracted CCSD 'Safe School Professional' arrested for inappropriate contact with students Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Contracted CCSD 'Safe School Professional' arrested for inappropriate contact with students prev next

LAS VEGAS - Clark County School Police arrested a contracted "Safe School Professional," which is a social worker who allegedly had inappropriate contact with two students while working at Chapparal High School.

In a message posted on Facebook, Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSPD said 31-year-old Lawrence Anthony Winston faces the following five charges:

One felony count of kidnapping

Two felony counts of child abuse

Sexual misconduct and two counts of open and gross lewdness

Winston was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. As a 'Safe School Professional' Winston was working to be a full-fledged social worker. However, he was fired from CCSD on Feb. 28, 2019.

8 News NOW spoke to parents outside of Chapparal High School Monday, and one parent had questions about the way CCSD hired contracted employees.

"Lets face it all our public schools here are a little rough this time and its not like it used to be," said Keith Montonini, local father. "Keep and eye on your kids make sure you know what they're doing."

"Personally, I had never meet him or worked with him; I worked with the previous social worker but I had never seen him or met him," said Haylee Mallow, student at Chapparal High School. "But I did hear about what happened and it rings an alarm."

Students were in shock.

"He would go in my 4th period class always pulling out students and I didnt think anything of him; nothing was suspicious," said Mariana Moronez, a senior at Chapparal High School; "Like I would just see him around he was cool with alot of students."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Initially CCSD sent a news release stating that Winston was a social worker, which he is, but since he's not a licensed school social worker, the district wanted to make sure our viewers knew Winston was a 'Safe School Professional' working toward the goal of becoming a licensed school social worker.