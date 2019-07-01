Coroner ID’s 19-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified Amelia Claypool as the 19-year-old woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week. The coroner said Claypool died from injuries sustained when she was allegedly shot in the chest by her boyfriend, 18-year-old Noah Hadley.

According to Henderson Police, the shooting happened Thursday night in 600 block of Monument Point Street near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive.

Henderson Police still haven’t released much information about what led up to the shooting.

Hadley is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon.