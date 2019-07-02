Coroner ID’s man who died in van loaded with illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man killed in a Monday morning accident near Searchlight has been identified as 31-year-old Travon Martin.

Martin was the driver of a white van that overturned while carrying illegal fireworks. The crash closed US95 for several hours.

The Clark County Coroner’s office had no information on Martin’s place of residence.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that closed US95 near Searchlight in southern Nevada for several hours Monday morning. The crash involved a van carrying illegal fireworks.