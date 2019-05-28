Cosmopolitan Las Vegas responds to rapper Meek Mill's claims of racism Studio J Inc. 702-444-9334 702-610-4022 Studio J Inc. 702-444-9334 702-610-4022 Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. prev next

Officials at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas responded Monday to the claims of racism by rapper Meek Mill. The rapper and prison reform advocate took to social media Saturday night stating that he was denied access for no reason.

Meek Mill and two members of his security team arrived at the Cosmo around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they were stopped by security. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

In the video security can be seen telling Meek Mill that "At this time with the information we have we're refusing to do business with you, and we have the right to do that."

The security guard went on to tell the Philly rapper and his team that if he got out of the vehicle, he would be trespassing because he was on private property.

(Video is below)



On Monday the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas sent the following statement:

“At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority. The recent situation regarding Meek Mill related to a matter of security, not race, and any reports citing otherwise are false. We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests.” – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Meek Mill's attorney, Joe Tacopina, spoke out about the Cosmopolitan's statement when a spokesperson sent the following response:

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

This is a developing story.