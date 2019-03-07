County accepting applications for state senate seat formally held by Kelvin Atkinson

LAS VEGAS - Clark County is accepting applications for the state senate seat that was held by Democrat Kelvin Atkinson prior to his resignation.

Atkinson resigned earlier this week saying he was facing federal charges of misusing campaign money and he plans to plead guilty.

Prospective appointees must confirm they live in State Senate District 4, must be 21-years-old and be a Democrat.

A final decision on who will be appointed will be announced at a public meeting of the Clark County Commission meeting on March 15 at 1 p.m.

Once appointed, the person will serve until the election in Nov. 2020.

An application can be found here.