SR 160 northbound lanes closed near SR 159 due to tractor-trailer crash
LAS VEGAS - SR 160 Northbound is closed to traffic just after SR 159 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The tractor-trailer is overturned and the driver is reported to have minor injuries. A medical helicopter has been requested for the driver of the pickup truck.
More Stories
-
The Women's Leadership Conference is taking place in Las Vegas this…
-
A Las Vegas mother accused of killing her daughter is being held…
-
A report released by FEMA Monday looks at lessons learned from the…