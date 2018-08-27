SR 160 northbound lanes closed near SR 159 due to tractor-trailer crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - SR 160 Northbound is closed to traffic just after SR 159 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The tractor-trailer is overturned and the driver is reported to have minor injuries. A medical helicopter has been requested for the driver of the pickup truck.