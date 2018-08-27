Local News

SR 160 northbound lanes closed near SR 159 due to tractor-trailer crash

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 11:47 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 01:32 PM PDT

SR 160 northbound lanes closed near SR 159 due to tractor-trailer crash

LAS VEGAS - SR 160 Northbound is closed to traffic just after SR 159 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The tractor-trailer is overturned and the driver is reported to have minor injuries. A medical helicopter has been requested for the driver of the pickup truck.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected