Crash closes northbound Las Vegas Blvd. at Robindale

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed at Robindale Road since around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a car and semi-trailer truck.

According to Metro Police, the driver of a Mustang was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard and collided into the back of the truck which was making a right turn from Robindale.

Two people were transported to the hospital. One person suffered critical injuries.

The northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard and westbound lanes of Robindale are closed for the investigation.