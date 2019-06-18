CSN, NSC announce $125 million in funding for new educational buildings

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Nevada State College has announced the approval of a new 65,000 square foot educational building at their Henderson campus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak approved legislation (AB541) that will provide $55.9 million for the construction of the education building at Nevada State College.

The funds are in addition to $6 million raised by Nevada State College through the Teachers Now capital campaign and the $2.5 million in funding provided through Senate Bill 546, which passed in 2017 and went towards the planning and design of the building.

The new building, which will help put more teachers into Nevada K-12 schools, will include classrooms, offices and study space, as well as a Speech Pathology Lab and an Early Childhood Education Center.

Construction of the building will begin by the end of 2019.

Gov. Sisolak also approved legislation that provides $70.7 million to build a 70,000-square-foot health sciences building at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Henderson Campus. The joint use, health sciences facility will expand capacity for CSN and Nevada State College and allow more students to effectively enter and complete healthcare training programs. Nevada State College will use about 25 percent of the building, which will allow a clinical nursing simulation to be developed in Henderson.