CURIOUS BEAR: Hunting for dinner

The 2-year-old girl who died in a bathtub drowning over Mother's Day weekend has been identified as Kiersten Linette Boedicker of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

The child died Saturday, May 11 in the 2800 block of North Walnut Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

According to police, the mother, Linette Boedicker, 44, also known as Linette Warrichaiet, intentionally drowned the child. Police said the mother placed the child in the bathtub and held her underwater until she stopped breathing. Although the mother did call 9-1-1, she did not attempt to revive the girl.